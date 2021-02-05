Four adverse impact of irregular credit card payments

Lenders tend to provide you with pre-approved loans and credit cards offer based on your credit score and credit profile. As irregularities in your repayment history can result in a poor credit score, this can make you ineligible for such offers and the associated benefits. Generally, pre-approved loan and other offers have better product features, lower processing time and even lower costs. Such offers can give you a fair idea of your loan and credit card eligibility and may also help in negotiating with other lenders for getting a better deal.