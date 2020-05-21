Four alternatives to special FDs launched by SBI, HDFC for senior citizens

At 6.5%, the new SBI and HDFC senior citizen FDs offer interest rates which are 0.75-0.80% higher than the corresponding rates for the general public. Normally, the rates for senior citizens are 0.50% higher than the general public. FD returns are certain, predictable and do not fluctuate according to the bond markets. The credit crisis in India since 2018 has highlighted the need for safety and certainty. Under the government's Credit Guarantee Scheme, your money in a bank is formally protected up to ₹5 lakh. But, historically, governments have protected even larger FDs in scheduled commercial banks. Even in the recent case of Yes Bank, FD holders were not subjected to losses, although they were temporarily hit by a limit on withdrawals. SBI also has the added advantage of government ownership.