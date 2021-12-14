Four digital payment frauds and ways in which you can avoid them

“Customers don’t realize how crucial this 10-digit number is. It is used to port the number to a different operator. Once the customer shares this number, the fraudster puts in a porting request after which the SIM is shut down for 24 hours. The fraudsters use this 24-hour window to issue a new SIM in the same number and then use it to login and reset the victim’s net banking, mobile wallets, UPI and other important app’s passwords," Tyagi said. He added that two-factor authentication through an app like Microsoft authenticator or Google authenticator can protect customers from such scams.