Four equity fund categories saw outflows in July despite gains: Should investors be concerned?

Four equity mutual fund categories — large-cap, dividend yield, value, and ELSS funds — witnessed net outflows in July 2026, even as most delivered positive returns during the month.
While large-cap and value funds slipped into outflow territory after seeing inflows in June, dividend-yield and ELSS funds continued to see withdrawals.
What drove this trend, and should investors be concerned? Here’s what experts have to say on this.
|Equity Funds Category
|July 2026 flows
|June 2026 flows
|Large Cap Fund
|- ₹1,322 crore
|₹2,067 crore
|Dividend Yield Fund
|- ₹169 crore
|- ₹49 crore
|Value/Contra Fund
|- ₹145 crore
|₹687 crore
|ELSS Fund
|- ₹959 crore
|- ₹634 crore
Source: AMFI; Negative figures indicate net outflows, while positive figures indicate net inflows.
Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, attributed the outflows across these large-cap-oriented categories to a shift towards broader market segments.
“It is mainly due to investors' shift towards broader segments such as mid- and small-caps as markets recovered and valuations became more reasonable following the recent corrections,” he noted. This also reflects a recurring recency bias, where investors favour segments that have performed well recently.
Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, also attributed the large-cap outflows to stronger investor preference for mid- and small-cap funds, while value/contra funds faced weaker near-term demand despite their long-term appeal.
“Dividend-yield funds saw limited appetite for defensive strategies, while ELSS outflows reflected post-tax-season redemptions and its three-year lock-in,” Agarwal added.
For ELSS, Singh pointed to the growing preference for the new tax regime, which reduces the relevance of Section 80C-linked investments. At the same time, existing investors continue to redeem units as their lock-in periods end, keeping outflows elevated.
Not necessarily. Large-cap funds delivered average returns of 2.4% in July 2026, up from 1.9% in June 2026. Dividend-yield funds improved to 1.9% from 1.1%, while value funds moderated to 1.4% in July from 1.9% in June, according to Singh.
“Fund flows and returns do not necessarily move together,” he noted. The stronger July returns in large-caps, despite outflows, suggest that investors were more likely driven by rebalancing towards mid- and small-caps than exiting because of poor performance.
Agarwal pointed out that value and dividend-yield funds delivered positive returns, while ELSS recorded category-average one-month returns of around 0.5%. This indicates that relative performance and investor preference played a larger role than negative returns.
Experts caution against treating one month of outflows as a signal to exit a category.
Agarwal explained that large-cap, value and dividend-yield funds serve different roles in a diversified portfolio, while ELSS is primarily a tax-saving product with a three-year lock-in.
“July’s data indicate that investors were reallocating towards segments that had delivered stronger recent performance, particularly mid- and small-cap funds,” he added.
Singh cautioned against chasing the recent performance of mid- and small-caps. In July, small-cap and mid-cap funds attracted ₹7,768 crore and ₹6,192 crore, respectively.
“Recency bias can lead investors to chase performance and overallocate to trending segments after a short run,” he noted.
Instead, investors could consider diversification based on their risk profile and objectives. Singh suggested a 55:25:20 allocation across large-, mid-, and small-cap equities to gain broader exposure, reduce concentration risk, and participate across market cycles while maintaining stability and liquidity.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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