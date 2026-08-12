Four equity fund categories saw outflows in July despite gains: Should investors be concerned?

Four equity mutual fund categories — large-cap, dividend yield, value, and ELSS funds — witnessed net outflows in July 2026, even as most delivered positive returns during the month.

While large-cap and value funds slipped into outflow territory after seeing inflows in June, dividend-yield and ELSS funds continued to see withdrawals.

What drove this trend, and should investors be concerned? Here’s what experts have to say on this.

How did inflows change in July?

Equity Funds Category July 2026 flows June 2026 flows Large Cap Fund - ₹ 1,322 crore ₹ 2,067 crore Dividend Yield Fund - ₹ 169 crore - ₹ 49 crore Value/Contra Fund - ₹ 145 crore ₹ 687 crore ELSS Fund - ₹ 959 crore - ₹ 634 crore Source: AMFI; Negative figures indicate net outflows, while positive figures indicate net inflows.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, attributed the outflows across these large-cap-oriented categories to a shift towards broader market segments.

“It is mainly due to investors' shift towards broader segments such as mid- and small-caps as markets recovered and valuations became more reasonable following the recent corrections,” he noted. This also reflects a recurring recency bias, where investors favour segments that have performed well recently.

Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, also attributed the large-cap outflows to stronger investor preference for mid- and small-cap funds, while value/contra funds faced weaker near-term demand despite their long-term appeal.

“Dividend-yield funds saw limited appetite for defensive strategies, while ELSS outflows reflected post-tax-season redemptions and its three-year lock-in,” Agarwal added.

For ELSS, Singh pointed to the growing preference for the new tax regime, which reduces the relevance of Section 80C-linked investments. At the same time, existing investors continue to redeem units as their lock-in periods end, keeping outflows elevated.

Did poor returns trigger the outflows? Not necessarily. Large-cap funds delivered average returns of 2.4% in July 2026, up from 1.9% in June 2026. Dividend-yield funds improved to 1.9% from 1.1%, while value funds moderated to 1.4% in July from 1.9% in June, according to Singh.

“Fund flows and returns do not necessarily move together,” he noted. The stronger July returns in large-caps, despite outflows, suggest that investors were more likely driven by rebalancing towards mid- and small-caps than exiting because of poor performance.

Agarwal pointed out that value and dividend-yield funds delivered positive returns, while ELSS recorded category-average one-month returns of around 0.5%. This indicates that relative performance and investor preference played a larger role than negative returns.

Should investors change their allocation? Experts caution against treating one month of outflows as a signal to exit a category.

Agarwal explained that large-cap, value and dividend-yield funds serve different roles in a diversified portfolio, while ELSS is primarily a tax-saving product with a three-year lock-in.

“July’s data indicate that investors were reallocating towards segments that had delivered stronger recent performance, particularly mid- and small-cap funds,” he added.

Singh cautioned against chasing the recent performance of mid- and small-caps. In July, small-cap and mid-cap funds attracted ₹7,768 crore and ₹6,192 crore, respectively.

“Recency bias can lead investors to chase performance and overallocate to trending segments after a short run,” he noted.