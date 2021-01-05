Four factors that are pushing investors into buying bitcoins

Bitcoin proved itself to be the star of 2020, multiplying its value four times over since the start of the year. After a brief dip in March 2020, the cryptocurrency has surged forward, breaking its previous all-time high of around $20,000 per bitcoin in 2017 to cross the $34,000 mark in the first week of January 2021. Investors who entered at the very peak of the last rally find themselves with a 50% return in just three years.