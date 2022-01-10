Four financial assets against which you can avail a loan

MF/shares: Typically, banks give 50–70% of the market value of shares or NAV of mutual fund’s (MF) as loan. The interest rate on such loans range from 10-12%. Adhil Shetty, chief executive, BankBazaar.com said not all stocks or MF holdings can get you a loan. “Banks have their own list of the securities they take as collateral. They usually consider parameters like market capitalization, volatility in stock price and liquidity of the stock to decide and the loan amount can fluctuate with the market volatility. In case the value of the share drops, the lender may ask you to raise the value of the security by pledging more shares or replenishing by putting requisite cash funds."