Four Indians buying tickets to freedom with F.U. Money

F.U. Money, short for ‘Forget You Money’, is the money that can free you from financial dependence on your job. With this corpus, you can say goodbye to your regular 9-to-6 job and follow your dreams, passions, or even take time off to find out what your real passions are. Who knows -- you might want to found a startup, switch your line of work, or even continue in a similar kind of work, but on your terms. But it doesn’t mean you stop working.