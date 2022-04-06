Four investing-related ideas smallcase founder Vasanth Kamath is bullish on

Given the current volatility in the markets, investors should focus on an asset allocation framework. The market (Nifty for e.g.) has gone down by 5% in the last 6 months, gold (gold ETF for e.g.) has risen by 11%. In order to continue maintaining allocation to various asset classes as part of the framework, investors could invest more into equities as its proportion in their portfolio would have decreased. They could do this from their new incoming cash flows or by redeeming a suitable percentage from other asset classes for investors who are not thinking top-down about their portfolios, and a good practice to start allocating to other asset classes including fixed income, gold.