Four investment mantras for wealth creation

The most common reason for this surge has been people having more disposable income and free time to trade, as most were working from home. Markets, during the past 12 months, were volatile and first-time investors grabbed the opportunity for short-term gains and an alternative source of income. But as the volatility ebbs and we see normalcy returning, bagging these short-term gains might not appear to be an easy task. 2020 seemed like a fairy tale for investors who commenced their equity journey, but the experience can be an upsetting one, as the markets might not always turn out to be in your favour.

