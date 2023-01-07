Four investment strategies that may work in 2023 amid uncertainties

Given the challenging macro backdrop, we have a neutral stance on Indian equities as stretched valuation premium, both absolute and relative to major peers, is counterbalanced by robust domestic growth and resilient earnings growth expectations. Within equities, we are overweight on large-cap equities given relatively better macro fundamentals and a greater margin of safety in terms of earnings and valuation compared to mid-cap and small-cap equities. We are overweight domestic sectors given a weak global macroeconomic backdrop and greater earnings resilience.