Four low-risk investment options for people nearing retirement

After years of hard work and hustling, everyone deserves to have a laid back and fruitful retirement period. For many people, the retirement period is the time to sit back, relax and spend time with their families. For others, it is an opportunity to start doing things they always wanted to, like learning a new skill, travelling to new places, or picking up a new hobby. In either case, financial woes are the last thing someone wants during their retirement period. The mere thought of having insufficient funds at the age of retirement is enough to strike fear and anxiety in people's minds. The premise of this fear is the thought of having no active income, resulting in a negative income, i.e., the depletion of their savings.