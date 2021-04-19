Four major mistakes to avoid while buying term life insurance

One of the most important factors while choosing the insurer is knowing the company’s claim settlement ratio. The claim settlement ratio is a measurement used for assessing the reliability of the insurance company in terms of paying the claims. This will give you peace of mind knowing your death claim if ever it comes will be paid without any hassle to your loved ones. Moreover, the process of the claim settlement should not be tedious and the customer should have a hassle-free experience. The claim settlement ratio also helps in understanding the overall performance of the company. Hence, it helps you in making a better decision when selecting an insurance company.