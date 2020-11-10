Four methods to calculate how much term insurance you need

However, just buying life insurance is not enough. The key is to get adequate sum assured to take care of your family’s needs. But how much is enough? “Insurance protects you against unforeseen demise of the bread-earner, so that the future lifestyle or goals of the family do not get disrupted. The cover is not dependent on the present income, it is dependent on the future value of the goals that you have decided for your family," said Dheeraj Sehgal, chief distribution officer, institutional, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd.