Four MF trends that will catch up in 2021

The year 2020 was painful for the Indian mutual fund industry. After a surge in flows during the covid-19 -driven stock market crash in March, the industry saw sustained net outflows from its equity schemes, a much-watched barometer. The outflows coincided with record number of new demat accounts, expected to touch 10 million in FY21, suggesting that India’s retail investors were dumping mutual funds to try their luck in the stock market .

Fintech firms, which provide and rebalance model stock portfolios at low cost, tied up with brokerages, disrupting the very USP of the industry. However, within all the gloom and doom, a few new models have taken root and may yet rescue mutual funds in 2021.

Domestic-global MF

Although not formally a mutual fund category, this model was pioneered by PPFAS Mutual Fund in its flagship scheme PPFAS Long Term Equity. This model invests up to 35% of an equity fund’s assets into foreign stocks, with the rest in domestic Indian stocks. This allows the scheme to continue to be taxed as an equity fund under Indian tax law.

PPFAS Long Term Equity saw its assets under management (AUM) more than double from around ₹2,500 crore at the end of December 2019 to ₹5,757 crore at the end of November 2020. Returns of 33.5% (as of 29 December, according to Value Research data) since the start of the year account for some of this growth, but robust inflows are the dominant contributor.

Other AMCs have begun to adopt the model. Axis Mutual Fund adopted it in its Growth Opportunities Fund, ESG Fund and Special Situations Fund, while DSP Mutual Fund used it in its Value Fund launched in November seeking value opportunities in India and abroad.

Some AMCs such as Tata Asset Management have simply amended the mandates of existing schemes to include global investing. Even SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house by assets, has taken a partial exposure to global stocks in its Focused Equity Fund.

“A 65:35 domestic to international equity structure provides a tax-efficient route to international investing. Diversification is another advantage," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

Roll-down maturity

Debt mutual funds in India have long struggled with the problem of being unable to explicitly guarantee returns. This turns retail investors towards fixed deposits and bonds (even risky ones) as they come with a fixed interest rate.

Roll-down maturity is the industry’s response to this problem. It involves specifying a target maturity date and holding bonds whose maturity roughly corresponds with the date in question. This allows the fund’s return to be predictable if it is held till the target date, although there’s no explicit guarantee.

The strategy is being seen as a successor to fixed maturity plans (FMPs) which suffered post the IL&FS debt crisis in 2018. “Roll-down is an evolution over FMPs which suffered from the limitations of being closed-end. The discourse around roll-down is also about its structure and ability to deliver a predictable return rather than tax which was the selling point of FMPs," said Dhawan.

The roll-down structure is used in open-ended funds, allowing investors to exit at any point of time, unlike the lock-in of FMPs. If the debt scheme in question is held for more than three years, investors are taxed at 20% on capital gains and given the benefit of indexation, giving them an advantage over FDs. Further, if the bonds held by the roll-down scheme are high quality, there is more certainty on returns.

The concept was popularized by the Bharat Bond ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) which were launched in December 2019 and again in fresh tranches in mid-2020 and has been adopted widely across the industry (read more at bit.ly/38Rx9Ym).

ESG Investing

ESG or Environmental, Social and Global Investing is an idea that caught on in 2020. ESG philosophy seeks to weed out companies which fail to satisfy specified norms on corporate governance, environmental impact or social awareness. Until 2019, there were only a couple of ESG schemes, but in 2020, most of India’s large AMCs, including Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis, Mirae, Kotak and ICICI Prudential, launched such schemes.

The jury is out on whether the trend is more than a marketing gimmick, but experts largely favour it. “More such schemes have been launched and I expect it will move from a thematic play to a core investment philosophy across funds. This will help investors in the long run," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, fund research, Morningstar India Advisor.

riskometer

The year saw the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) taking a number of steps, including tighter rules on debt funds investing in risky papers and a requirement to maintain a cash buffer.

According to Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor, a mutual fund research portal, a revamp of the riskometer by Sebi should be counted among the big developments of 2020. “AMCs will have to come up with a dynamic riskometer label that is more aligned to the actual risk in the scheme rather than a generic check-box for all schemes in one category," said Bala. The riskometer is a risk labelling system which accords a particular risk level to a mutual fund such as low, moderate or high risk. The regulator framed new guidelines in 2020 calling for the label to be linked to a scheme’s actual portfolio rather than the category that it was placed in.

