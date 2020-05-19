Four money changes NRIs need to make after returning to India

NRIs returning to India can be classified into two categories—resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) and resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR). You will be an ROR if you stay in India for 182 days or more in that financial year (FY) or if you have stayed for 60 days or more in the FY and 365 days or more in the preceding four FYs. To qualify as an RNOR, you have to either retain the NRI status in nine out of 10 FYs preceding the relevant FY or stay in India for 729 days or less in the seven FYs preceding the relevant FY.