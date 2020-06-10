Four questions you should ask before buying stocks

Do I have an emergency corpus in place?

Consider stock investing only after your basic financial needs are met. Foremost among these is an emergency corpus to tide over loss of income temporarily due to job or salary cuts or to meet medical emergencies. According to financial planners, this should amount to six to 12 months of expenses. “My suggestion to a stock investor would be to first secure an emergency corpus and long-term goals through lower-risk options like bank FDs and mutual funds. After that, if they want, they can deploy 5% of their corpus in direct stocks," said Nishith Baldevdas, a Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA).