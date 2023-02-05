Four takeaways for taxpayers from the budget

Be more diligent with tax planning: Let’s first list down the benefits of the new tax regime. There is no need to store receipts of rent, travel, reimbursements, no more confusing CTC calculations; simple pure cash delivered as salary in your bank account is what you get if you opt for the new regime. Less hassle but somewhat higher taxes. Many taxpayers will actually still stand to gain if they are paying rent, claiming LTA, have a mix of reimbursements as part of their pay, contributing to EPF (Employees Provident Fund) or investing in PPF (Public Provident Fund) to maximize 80C ( ₹1.5 lakh) and also contributing to their NPS account ( ₹50,000). Essentially, ₹2 lakh worth of deductions, and opting for exemptions within the salary, will make you better off with the old regime. However, our survey revealed that only around 42% taxpayers with annual income in excess of ₹8 lakh, maximize or fully exhaust the ₹1.5 lakh deduction available under section 80C. If you want to save more tax, make sure you pick up whatever is on the table. If you commit to the old regime but end up not utilizing the benefits, you can still switch to the new regime at the time of filing your income tax return.

