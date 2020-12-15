Four things debt investors need to do as RBI rate cuts taper off

“The challenge is that RBI has to be sure that the revival in economic growth is sustainable and that would explain the accommodative stance. At the same time, there is the issue of inflation that seems persistently sticky at levels much higher than expected. The other complicating factor is that FII (foreign institution investor) flows on the equity side have been very strong and there has been some FDI flows too. This has constrained RBI actions on bond market interventions," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head, fixed income, SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. RBI also refrained from indicating any intent to moderate the excessive liquidity in the system that has pushed the yields on short-term securities such as treasury bills and commercial papers below the reverse repo rates. Even signaling their intent to do so may have helped them to condition market expectations and probably make eventual interventions less disruptive for the bond markets, added Radhakrishnan. Postponing the moderation of surplus liquidity may imply a more serious impact on the market when RBI does decide to unwind it.