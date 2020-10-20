Four things to consider before rushing into a real estate deal

Sahil Makhija bought a house only recently and is already suffering from what can only be called buyer’s remorse. The 34-year-old sales manager decided to buy a luxury apartment in the outskirts of Hyderabad after the lockdown was lifted. “We were on the lookout for an apartment before the pandemic hit, as both, me and my wife work here. Since we were working from home, we decided to go for a property a bit further from the city centre. We were also getting a great deal on a house we couldn’t otherwise afford," he said. Makhija had assumed that the work-from-home situation would continue for a long time, but his employer recently asked him to join office. So, he is repenting his decision to buy a house at the outskirts, as his travel time has increased.