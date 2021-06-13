Four things to keep in mind while filing income tax return this year

New vs old tax regime: The government had introduced a new optional tax regime in Budget 2020. From FY21 onwards, individual taxpayers have the option to choose between two tax regimes. The new regime offers to tax at a lower slab rate but the taxpayer will have to forgo various deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. The taxpayer is generally advised to choose the regime at the beginning of the year. However, if you are among the ones who were not able to make the planned investments or expenses against which you could claim the tax deduction under the old regime, you can switch to the new one if it is leading to lower tax liability for you.