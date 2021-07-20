Four things to understand while availing of doorstep banking

How to identify a DSB agent: To identify a DSB agent, you must check his credentials along with a photo in the respective bank mobile app or web portal. Also, check the logo of DSB on his respective bank’s uniform. Also, you will get an SMS having the agent’s name who is going to visit your place. Confirm the name with the agent. You can also ask for his identity card for verification purposes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}