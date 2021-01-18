Four types of annuity schemes available under NPS

When you exit or close your pension account under National Pension System (NPS), you can withdraw up to 60% of the corpus at retirement, but compulsorily need to buy an annuity plan with the remaining 40%.

In the context of NPS, annuity refers to the monthly sum received by the subscriber from the Annuity Service Provider (ASP). A percentage of the pension wealth, as decided by the subscribers (minimum 40% and 80% in case of superannuation and pre-mature exit respectively), is utilized for the purchase of annuity from the empanelled Annuity Service Providers.

ASPs are responsible for providing a regular monthly pension to subscribers after they exit from NPS. These ASPs are Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) regulated insurance companies which are empanelled by PFRDA to provide annuity services to NPS subscribers.

When can you exit from NPS?

- Upon superannuation

When you reach the age of superannuation/attaining 60 years of age, you will have to use at least 40% of accumulated pension corpus to purchase an annuity that would provide a regular monthly pension. The remaining funds can be withdrawn as a lump sum.

- Pre-mature exit

In case of a premature exit. This means exiting from NPS before attaining the age of 60 years. In such a case, at least 80% of your accumulated pension corpus has to be utilized for purchase of an annuity that would provide a regular monthly pension. However, the remaining 20% of the funds can be withdrawn as a lump sum. You can pre-exit from NPS only after completion of 10 years.

- Upon your death

In the case of your demise, the entire accumulated pension corpus (100%) will be paid to the nominee or your appointed legal heir.

Here are the schemes that are available with ASPs under NPS

1. Annuity for life

You get the annuity throughout your life after retirement. Basically, on the death of the annuitant, payment of annuity ceases.

The annuitant is an individual who is entitled to collect the regular payments of a pension or the investment made in the annuity.

2. Annuity for life with return of purchase price on death

On the death of the annuitant, payment of annuity ceases and the purchase price is returned to the nominee

3. Annuity payable for life with 100% annuity payable to spouse on the death of the annuitant

On the death of the annuitant, an annuity is paid to the spouse during a lifetime. If the spouse predeceases the annuitant, payment of annuity will cease after the death of the annuitant.

4. Annuity payable for life with 100% Annuity payable to spouse on the death of annuitant with return on the purchase of Annuity

In such a case, on the death of the annuitant, an annuity is paid to the spouse during lifetime and purchase price is returned to the nominee after the death of the spouse.

(With inputs from NPS-NSDL website)

