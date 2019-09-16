The Indian rupee, on Monday, saw a steep fall to ₹71.42 a dollar after brent crude prices skyrocketed as an aftermath of the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. At 12:41 pm, the rupee traded at ₹71.50 against the greenback.

“For the economy, rupee devaluation means that imports will become dearer and inflation too will be impacted. Exports may not benefit as well because other currencies have seen a fall too. On an individual level, travel and education becomes dearer," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings Ltd. “With the attack on oil in Saudi, I think rupee will continue to be hit until further clarity emerges."

Here are four ways in which the rupee slump could impact you:

Education abroad: Though most students plan their foreign education well in advance, a sudden depreciation of the rupee could impact students and their sponsors. A drop in rupee means that students will have to shell out more rupees for every dollar. So, if one spent ₹65 per dollar on an average in 2017, he or she will now have to spend ₹71.5, a 10% increase, which is quite significant. “For students, ideally transferring money for their expenses every quarter could be an option rather than sending it all at once. Hedging currency for education-related expenses is also a good idea," said Shweta Jain, certified financial planner, chief executive officer and founder, Investography Pvt. Ltd. Jain said that if the expenses are known in advance, you can buy the INR-USD currency futures and match the expiry date to the date one needs the money. People can gain in futures and offset the depreciation.

Foreign travel: If you’ve already planned a holiday in the US, the rupee depreciation would mean shelling out more at those restaurants, train rides, shopping and so on. If you are running on a tight budget, you’ll have to make some adjustments such as cancelling out on a couple of destinations or limiting your shopping. For people still in the planning stage, you may want to consider alternate destinations where the rupee has an upper hand.

Inflation and interest rates: The rise in fuel prices typically has a direct impact on prices of everyday consumption items, be it manufactured goods or agricultural products. However, the government in its recent announcement said that the inflation levels were on track; so there may not be a spike in inflation this time around. “Currency depreciation tends to cause inflation because imports become more expensive. However, the inflation in India is currently on track and remains under the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%. So, this depreciation is not likely to have much of an impact in terms of interest rates going up. We can expect that the RBI will hold rates in the bi-monthly monetary policy review in October provided the situation continues to remain the same," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar.

Fuel Prices: Rupee depreciation usually results in rising fuel prices because India depends on imports for crude oil. A continued slump in rupee value means that fuel prices are likely to go up, making your commute and everyday activities expensive. If you set a budget on how much you spent on fuel every month, you may have to readjust that now.

Jain said. “It looks like the currency would be volatile for a while now and consumers should brace themselves."