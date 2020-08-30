Four ways to deal with laggards in your portfolio

Cyclical patterns: As investors, we tend to forget that markets are cyclical in nature. Recognizing these cycles for every asset class requires an in-depth analysis and understanding of the different phases of the market. Consider the comparison of equity versus debt market over the past decade, debt has been outperforming equity. Take IDFC Nifty Fund which has provided 8.06% returns over a decade, while IDFC Government Securities Fund - Investment Plan has returned an approximate of 10.20% over the same decade. Most investors would look at these past 10-year results and consider their equity investments as laggards. But considering a cyclical asset class performance with a long-term view, equities are bound to perform as there is no single asset class that has remained a constant winner or loser. Insight into cyclical performance of each asset class can save you from booking your losses at “bottom-out", just before a rise.