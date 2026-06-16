FPI selling in BFSI: Why retail investors should focus on asset allocation over market timing

The ongoing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) selling in India's banking, insurance and financial services (BFSI) sector has led to underperformance in sector stocks and raised concerns among retail investors, especially amid ongoing market volatility stemming from the Middle East dispute. This has created bearish sentiment and called for well-thought-out personal finance planning among retail investors.

During this time, prominent market participants and experts believe that retail investors should not lose confidence and panic. They should also avoid making impulsive or hasty decisions based on short-term market movements and instead focus their energies on long-term economic planning through sensible asset allocation, so that the volatility can be kept in check.

Commenting on the recent trend, Rahul Singh, CIO - Equities, Tata Asset Management, says, “Recent FPI selling in the BFSI sector reflects a challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by elevated bond yields, higher crude oil prices, commodity cost pressures, and currency volatility. While these factors may lead to some moderation in earnings expectations, the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy and financial sector remain strong.”

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He added, "The ongoing correction is helping valuations normalise and improving the risk-reward equation for long-term investors. Within BFSI, private-sector banks remain well-positioned to benefit from rising credit demand and evolving interest rate dynamics. Given India's diversified market structure and resilient domestic growth drivers, investors should focus on disciplined asset allocation and diversification rather than attempting to time short-term market movements."

His observations highlight a key concept for all retail investors to keep in mind: market corrections and foreign fund selling are often temporary, whereas real wealth creation is generally driven by staying invested through tough, volatile market cycles.

Attempting to predict market peaks and bottoms is fundamentally futile. It can lead to emotion-driven decisions, mistakes, irrational investment calls, and, eventually, inconsistent returns or outright losses.

Significance of proper asset allocation Whenever you face heightened market volatility, you should understand the significance of balancing investments across different asset classes to reduce portfolio volatility and keep your personal finances in order.

Different asset classes, such as debt, equities, mutual funds, gold, fixed deposits, small-savings schemes, and cash, can be prudent investment choices in such scenarios. This simple yet powerful approach of proper asset allocation, when followed after proper consultation with a certified financial advisor, can go a long way to protect your portfolio from losses, reduce volatility and boost overall return in the long run, as the underperformance of one asset class gets offset by the outperformance of the other asset class. This improves the likelihood of achieving long-term economic objectives in a meaningful way.

What should retail investors do currently to keep their personal finances in order? The peace deal between the US and Iran looks set to be signed soon. Markets are still navigating global uncertainties; in such an environment, as Singh said, retail investors should remember that successful investing is less about timing the market and more about the time one spends invested.

A disciplined asset allocation strategy, aligned with individual personal financial goals and risk appetite, can help investors remain resilient during volatile phases while steadily building wealth.

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