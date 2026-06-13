FPI vs FDI Explained: What’s the difference and why do they impact India’s financial markets differently?

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) are two key channels through which foreign capital enters India. While both support economic growth, they differ significantly in terms of ownership, investment horizon, capital mobility. Here's how FPIs and FDIs differ from each other and how they impact the markets.
Explaining the difference in nature of their investments, Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA, Founder- SahajMoney, says. “FDI is a committed capital as its used to build factories, buy stake in or acquire businesses and stays invested for years or decades. Due to this design the flight of this capital is difficult.”
“On the other hand FPI is financial capital and is hot money as it used to buys stocks and bonds in stakes below 10%, plays no role in running businesses, and can enter or exit through the stock exchange in a single trading session”
FPI: Investment in financial securities such as stocks, bonds, ETFs and other market instruments.
FDI: Investment in physical assets, businesses and long-term projects.
FPI: Focuses on earning financial returns from market movements.
FDI: Aims for long-term ownership, strategic expansion and business growth.
FPI: Usually involves less than 10% ownership of a company’s post-issue capital.
FDI: Typically involves 10% or more ownership of post-issue capital.
FPI: Passive investment with no role in day-to-day operations.
FDI: Active involvement with influence over business decisions and management.
FPI: Short to medium-term investment.
FDI: Long-term commitment, often spanning years or decades.
FPI: Easier entry and exit through stock exchanges due to higher liquidity.
FDI: More complex exit process due to business ownership and regulatory requirements.
FPI: Governed by SEBI’s FPI Regulations and RBI guidelines.
FDI: Governed by RBI and DPIIT under the FEMA framework.
FPI: Requires SEBI registration through designated channels.
FDI: Allowed through automatic route or government approval route.
The key difference between FDIs and FPIs lie in the stickiness of capital, which is why they impact the financial markets differently, say Kumar
“So when FPIs sell, it reflects a shift in relative attractiveness or global risk appetite not a verdict on India’s long term story which is visible in FDI which continues to commit capital on the ground.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.