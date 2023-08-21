OneCard is lifetime-free but this metallic credit card has little sheen3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
It has a lower threshold for entry but the rewards are unattractive and charges for re-issue of cards is very high.
Metallic credit cards are a novelty where plastic abounds. So far though, banks and credit card companies have come up with very few metallic ones. But these are exclusively premium cards laden with prohibitively expensive annual fees. So, when fintech startup FPL Technologies launched a lifetime-free (LTF) metal credit card, OneCard, in 2020, it grabbed eyeballs.