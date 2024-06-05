Fractional ownership and how it is boosting liquidity in commercial real estate
SummaryDespite its advantages, fractional ownership necessitates careful consideration. Investors should look for platforms that offer transparency, robust property management, and a strong track record.
Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth accumulation for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors. Historically, these groups had the capital and resources to invest in entire properties, reaping substantial returns and providing steady income streams.