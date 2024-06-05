Fractional ownership and how it is boosting liquidity in commercial real estate

Recent growth trends and outlook

● Overall real estate market outlook: With India’s per capita income surpassing $2,000, rising purchasing power is transforming the country into a consumption-driven economy, encouraging investments in luxury real estate. According to an India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the overall Indian real estate market, valued at $265 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and $5.8 trillion by 2047. This positive outlook underscores the potential for substantial growth and opportunities within the sector.