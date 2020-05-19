Franklin effect: Massive redemptions push MFs towards inter scheme transfers

MUMBAI : Credit risk funds, which saw a 35% dip in assets under management (AUM) after Franklin Templeton mutual fund shut its six debt schemes, have been managing redemptions by transferring debt paper to other schemes within the same organisation.e organisation.

The AUM of credit risk funds dropped to ₹31,357 crore on 15 May from ₹48,576 crore on 24 April -- a fall of ₹17,219 crore in just three weeks.

None of the funds in this category, barring Nippon India, had to borrow from banks to honour redemptions. Most of them rummaged through their portfolio holdings to check what could be sold first, following which they transferred a chunk of paper from credit risk funds to other funds within the Asset Management Company (AMC).

Investors in credit risk funds redeemed units worth ₹19,238.98 crore in April, of which around one third was met by selling bonds to other schemes of the same fund house, according to data provided by Pulse Labs.

HDFC Credit Risk Fund transferred ₹2,250 crore to other schemes. ICICI transferred papers worth ₹1,600 crore, Kotak MF’s credit risk fund saw transfers to the tune of ₹580 crore, Aditya Birla Sunlife transferred ₹800 crore, SBI’s inter scheme transfer stood at ₹195 crore and Nippon India’s at ₹340 crore.

“These transactions are based on market prices provided by valuation agencies and within the investment mandates of the purchasing schemes," SBI Mutual Fund said in a statement to Mint.

Aditya Birla SunLife Mutual Fund said “Credit funds facing redemption is an industry-wide scenario. We have maintained both liquidity and good credit quality in our credit risk fund with zero borrowings and bulk of redemption has been met through market sales. Majority of the inter-scheme transfers were of highly liquid AAA papers and the balance was of short term AA papers of a leading conglomerate. The transfer was basis the buying interest of our growing funds and within the objective and mandate of these funds".

HDFC, ICICI, Kotak did not respond to emailed queries. Nippon India in a statement said “there are no borrowing across our debt funds, barring very small amounts in credit fund".

HDFC AMC shuffled around its papers to HDFC Hybrid Equity and HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund. In SBI MF's case, credit risk funds transferred their holdings to SBI Equity Hybrid Fund. ABSL AMC transferred to low duration and Balanced Advantage Fund. Kotak MF transferred to Banking and PSU Debt and Savings Fund. Nippon AMC to Equity Hybrid and Balanced Advantage Fund and Low Duration Fund, ICICI’s transfers were to balanced advantage fund.

Typically, when funds are met with high redemption pressures the funds first use cash on their books, then they sell the paper in open market and finally borrow from banks. The mutual funds borrowed ₹6,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) special liquidity window which was open between 27 April and 11 May.

The mutual funds in general avoid borrowing as it is a forced leverage and affects returns. In these circumstances the funds had no option but to sell its paper in open market. However, the liquidity in the secondary market for debt paper has turned negligible due to covid-19 related slowdown forcing asset managers to transfer lower rated paper to other schemes.

“The time when credit risk funds faced higher redemptions in the industry coincided with a period wherein the yield on debt securities had increased significantly due to the strain on availability of liquidity for corporate bonds and the events related to winding up of debt-oriented schemes by one of the mutual funds. This resulted in the spreads between corporate bonds and government securities (GSecs) to widen substantially resulting in corporate bonds being available at attractive valuations," said a CEO of a leading asset management company.

The securities that were moved from one fund to another include paper issued by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Nirma, Costal Gujarat, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation among others.

Inter-scheme transfers are legitimate transactions which can be questioned only if the trading price is unfair to either scheme investors.

"Inter-scheme transfers are not illegal. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) only looks at the price at which they are done -- are they unfair to either scheme investors? However, the risk profile of the receiving schemes should also be looked at here. If the paper is rated less than AAA, does it fit the objectives? Not to say less than AAA will default, but the market is tight currently," said Joydeep Sen, founder, Wiseinvestor, a wealth management firm.

