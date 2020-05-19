Franklin effect: Massive redemptions push MFs towards inter scheme transfers

Aditya Birla SunLife Mutual Fund said “Credit funds facing redemption is an industry-wide scenario. We have maintained both liquidity and good credit quality in our credit risk fund with zero borrowings and bulk of redemption has been met through market sales. Majority of the inter-scheme transfers were of highly liquid AAA papers and the balance was of short term AA papers of a leading conglomerate. The transfer was basis the buying interest of our growing funds and within the objective and mandate of these funds".