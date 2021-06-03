SBI Mutual Fund will disburse approximately ₹2,900 crore from the 6 Franklin Templeton debt schemes under winding up next week, two persons with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Mint. A note released by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund showed that ₹2,642 was accumulated in the 6 schemes as of 31st May, a figure that would have increased to around ₹2,900 crore in the first week of June, the aforesaid persons confirmed.

Following a sharp rise in withdrawals, Franklin Templeton had placed the debt schemes under winding up on 23rd April 2020, and halted redemptions. Following extensive litigation, the Supreme Court had placed SBI Mutual Fund in charge of the winding up of the 6 schemes in February 2021 and the fund has already distributed ₹14,572 crore as of 31st May in various tranches. The latest distribution will thus return around ₹17,500 crore to investors out of a total corpus of around ₹26,000 crores at the time of winding up. Repayment levels vary from scheme to scheme. 71% of the AUM of Franklin India Ultra Short Term Bond Fund as of 31st May has been returned to investors so far but only 25% of Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund has been repaid, the Franklin note showed.

