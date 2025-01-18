Money
Santosh Kamath of Franklin Templeton MF is back with a new credit alternative investment fund
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam , Neil Borate 4 min read 18 Jan 2025, 04:07 PM IST
- The AIF will only lend to financial services companies and is targeting an internal rate of return of 11% to 14%.
Santosh Kamath, Franklin Templeton MF's fixed-income chief investment officer, who was at the helm when the fund house wound up its six debt funds worth ₹25,000 crore in 2020, is now back with a private credit alternative investment fund (AIF).
