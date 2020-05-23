Franklin Templeton faces default on Essel group paper

Other AMCs were also exposed to Essel group paper in 2019, including HDFC, Kotak, ICICI Prudential and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The collective industry exposure stood at around ₹7,000 crore in February 2019. Some of the fund houses such as ICICI Prudential AMC, Kotak AMC and HDFC AMC recovered their money in September 2019 when Invesco Oppenheimer bought an equity stake in the company for ₹4,224 crore and other fund houses recovered a part of their money. However, further defaults continued to hit the industry. Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company faced one such credit event in November 2019 on paper issued by Adilink Infra and Multi Trading Ltd and the fund house side pocketed the paper in question.