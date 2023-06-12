Franklin Templeton India Mutual Fund to repay investors of two debt funds: Report1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Franklin Templeton India will repay ₹178.06 crore to investors of Franklin India Short Term Income Plan and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund. SBI Mutual Fund will disburse payments electronically to eligible investors from June 14
Franklin Templeton India mutual fund will repay an amount of ₹178.06 crore to investors of Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP), and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF), according to a report in Moneycontrol.
