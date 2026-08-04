Franklin India Short Term Fund opens NFO on 5 August: Scheme type, duration and risk — Here's all investors need to know

Franklin Templeton has announced its new open-ended short term debt scheme — the Franklin India Short Term Fund (FISTF) on 3 August. It will invest across corporate debt securities including State Development Loans (SDLs), government securities, and money market instruments, the fund house said a release.
The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from 5 to 11 August 2026.
Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India, said the fund expands their fixed income offerings and will focus on providing investors “high-quality debt that balances income potential with prudent risk management” for their short to medium term investment goals."
Here's all investors need to know about the mutual fund scheme's type, duration, minimum investment amount and potential risk class.
On the fund's investment strategy, manager Goswami in the statement said the fixed income market continues to present selective opportunities, particularly at the shorter end of the yield curve where elevated yields, adequate liquidity, amid evolving macroeconomic conditions. He added that the supportive demand-supply dynamics remain favourable.
“By dynamically navigating opportunities across the short- to medium-term segment of the curve, the fund aims to generate accrual-led returns while prudently managing interest-rate and credit risks, which could help deliver better risk-adjusted outcomes across market cycles,” he added.
The statement noted that potential risk class for the fund is B-III — which means it has relatively high-interest rate risk and moderate credit risk. It added that this has been calculated in accordance with Para 6.16 and 6.17 of SEBI Master Circular on Mutual Funds dated 20 March 2026.
|Fund Description
|Franklin India Short Term Fund
|Type of scheme
|The fund is an open-ended short-term debt scheme investing in instruments such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is between 1 year to 3 years
|Investment objective
|The objective of the Scheme is to achieve optimal returns over the short term by investing in a diversified set of debt and money market securities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.
|NFO dates
|August 5, 2026 to August 11, 2026
|Scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on
|August 13, 2026
|Managed by
|Rahul Goswami, Anuj Tagra and Rohan Maru
|Minimum amount
|₹5000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter
|Benchmark
|NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index A-II
|Exit Load
|Nil
Franklin Templeton is a mutual fund house operating in more than 35 countries, with $1.79 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of 30 June 2026. As per AMFI's June data, Franklin Templeton (India) is among the largest foreign fund houses in the country. It has offices in 41 cities and Collection Centers in over 100 locations across the country.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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