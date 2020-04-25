Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has marked down its Fund-of-Fund (FoF) exposure to the debt funds being wound up by 50%. A senior executive at the AMC who declined to be named said this was the decision of an internal valuation committee. A Fund of Funds (FoF) is a mutual fund which invests in other mutual funds. The executive further added that the underlying debt funds that these FoFs invest in will be rejigged early next week.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has six such FoFs which saw sharp declines on account of their holding of the 6 Franklin debt schemes which are being wound up. Among the FoFs, Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund fell by 22.41%, Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund fell by 16.6% on 24 March according to data from Value Research. The two schemes had allocations of 50% and 46% respectively to Franklin Short Term Income Plan, one of the 6 debt schemes as of 31st March. The lower drop in the Dynamic Allocation Fund suggests that it may have pared some exposure to Franklin Short Term Income Plan.

Franklin Templeton AMC also has four other FoFs which allocate assets between equity and debt as per a customer’s age. They are Franklin India Life Stage Fund of Funds 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. They each had exposure to Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, one of the 6 schemes being wound down. The exposure at the end of March was 12.56%, 29%, 38.14%, 52.23%, respectively. The 4 life stage schemes were down 6.59%,13.51%, 17.81% and 29.71%, respectively. Since asset allocation funds have both equity and debt, some of their Net Asset Value (NAV) changes occur due to equity movements also. However the vast majority of the NAV changes mentioned above were due to markdowns.

In life stage funds, more money was placed in the higher age brackets because ordinarily debt is perceived to be less risky than equity. “Investors should exit these FoFs. This is a market panic situation and redemptions in these FoFs from other investors might further amplify your risk. Also you do not know how much of the portfolio will default. Hence my recommendation is to exit," said Viral Bhatt a Mumbai based mutual fund distributor.

A recovery in the holdings of the 6 Franklin debt schemes will help investors in the FoFs to also recoup their losses. Hence the trade off for investors in these schemes is whether they should take the current loss and exit or stay put in the hope of recovery but also with the risk of further write-downs.

Investors should take a decision on these FoFs after considering their risk appetite and financial goals. Staying in them may expose them to further losses while an exit will crystallize the NAV drops.

