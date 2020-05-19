Home > Money > Personal Finance > Franklin Templeton mutual fund may take over five years to return some fund

Investors in some of the credit funds run by Franklin Templeton’s India unit may have to wait over five years to fully recoup their money, the asset manager said in an email to investors.

The email and attached documents, which were seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the company, laid out the latest timeline for scheduled cash flows. The timing could wind up being sooner, as any sale of the underlying assets in the frozen funds in the secondary market and prepayments or accelerated payments made by issuers of debt in the funds would quicken the payout, according to the documents.

The development is the latest turn after the company shut six debt schemes last month in the country’s biggest-ever fund freeze, which triggered shock waves in local credit markets.

It may take more than five years for the company to return the entire amount invested in four of the funds, according to the documents. Investments in the two remaining funds may be returned within five years, they showed.

The fund manager had previously said it is seeking investor approval to liquidate the six debt schemes.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The debate centres around the interpretations of 24-year-old mutual fund winding-up norms crafted by Sebi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Franklin Templeton’s e-voting views throw open legal debate

4 min read . 16 May 2020
Equity funds received a net ₹6210 crore in April

Credit risk mutual funds see big outflows in April on Franklin Templeton shock

2 min read . 08 May 2020
The Franklin Templeton funds had to borrow from banks in the face of mounting redemption demands. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Franklin Templeton apologises to Sebi

2 min read . 08 May 2020
The fund manager had previously said it is seeking investor approval to liquidate the six debt schemes.

Franklin Templeton mutual fund may take over five years to return some fund

1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout