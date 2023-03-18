Fraud alert! Scamsters using Google Pay, Phone to con you, 81 users lose 1 cr

Fraud alert! Scamsters using Google Pay, Phone to con you, 81 users lose ₹1 cr2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:27 AM IST
- Google Pay, PhonePe users are targeted in this mix of malware and human engineered phishing attack in which someone knowingly sends money and calls you to repay as it was sent by mistake
Amid news of cyber criminals looting ₹1 crore from 81 Mumbaikars in 16 days through bank KYC, PAN scam, a new kind of online bank fraud has emerged where a fraudster would knowingly send money in your account using Google Pay or PhonePe gateway. After sending money in your bank account through Google Pay or PhonePe, the fraudster would ask you to repay the money posing as it has been send by mistake. In a good gesture, you would repay that ₹10 or ₹50 amount immediately to the callers Google Pay or PhonePe number and become a victim of malware attack.
