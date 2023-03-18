Fraud alert! Scamsters using Google Pay, Phone to con you, 81 users lose 1 cr

Precaution for Google Pay, PhonePe users

Pavan Duggal, who is President at cyberlaw.com went on to add, "As I told earlier, this is a mix of malware phishing plus human engineering and hence anti-malware software are not going to safeguard Google Pay and PhonePe users from this online fraud. So, the best solution for Google Pay or PhonePe users is to just reply to such calls citing they asking their bank to look into the matter as the money deposited in their account has come by mistake."