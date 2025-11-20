Fewer fraud calls from January 2026: How Trai's 1600 number series for banks, financial firms will help check scams

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recently issued a direction requiring all companies regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to complete the adoption of the '1600' number series by the specified dates.

The aim of this direction is to enhance consumer trust, curb spam, and prevent fraudulent activities perpetrated through voice calls.

In response to Trai's regulatory initiative, the '1600' number series has been assigned by the Department of Telecommunications for allocation to entities in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector and government organisations to clearly distinguish their service and transactional calls from other commercial communications.

Identify legitimate calls The series will enable citizens to reliably identify legitimate calls originating from regulated financial institutions.

After assigning the series and allocating numbering resources to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), Trai has regularly engaged with the BFSI sector regulators and TSPs to push the adoption of the 1600 series.

Institution Numbering series to roll out on Regulator Commercial banks 1 January 2026 RBI Cooperative banks 1 March 2026 RBI Small finance banks 1 February 2026 RBI Large NBFCs 1 February 2026 RBI Small NBFCs 1 March 2026 RBI Payment banks 1 Feb 2026 RBI Mutual Funds 15 Feb Sebi Pension fund 15 Feb 2026 PFRDA CRAs 15 Feb 2026 PFRDA

Consequent to these efforts, about 485 entities have already adopted the 1600 series, subscribing to a total of over 2,800 numbers.

Based on Trai's interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that the time is now ripe to mandate a time-bound completion of the exercise. The aim is to ensure that entities that use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls also shift to 1600 series numbers to reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions.

Trai has taken inputs on timelines from the regulators, following deliberations held during the meetings of the Joint Committee of Regulators. Based on the consultations held with them, a phase-wise implementation schedule has now been issued.