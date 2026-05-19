Free Aadhaar update deadline extended by one year: Check new date and step-by-step process to do it online

The government has extended the free online Aadhaar document update service for another year, providing relief to users who wish to upload and verify their identity and address documents without paying any fee.

The extension was announced through an official memorandum issued on May 13, 2026. According to the release by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), Aadhaar details can now be updated free of cost until June 14, 2027. Earlier, the free update facility was scheduled to end on June 15, 2026.

However, this free service is available only if you make the necessary updates through the myAadhaar portal. Users can update important Aadhaar details such as address, mobile number and other personal information online.

“Based on the positive response from the Aadhaar number holders, it has been decided to extend the facility for one more year i.e., from 15.06.2026 to 14.6.2027. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal,” the authority noted in the official release.

UIDAI says mAadhaar app to be discontinued soon In a separate X (formerly Twitter) post, UIDAI also announced that the existing mAadhaar app will soon be phased out, and Aadhaar holders are being encouraged to migrate to the new Aadhaar app.

The upgraded Aadhaar app includes features such as secure QR code-based Aadhaar sharing, enhanced privacy controls, and simplified access to Aadhaar-related services, with an aim to offer a smoother and more user-friendly digital identity experience, according to the authority.

“The #mAadhaar App is retiring soon. Now experience a smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey with the new #AadhaarApp. From secure QR-based #Aadhaar sharing to enhanced privacy controls and seamless access to Aadhaar services — the new app is designed to make your digital identity experience simpler,” the authority notified users through the post.

How to update Aadhaar online for free The online process of updating your Aadhaar details is quite simple and user-friendly. Follow these step-by-step process to update necessary details:

Step 1: Visit the official website by clicking on myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the update section by scrolling to ‘My Aadhaar' section, and then select ‘update your Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Choose ‘document update’ and log in with your Aadhaar number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Select fields like name or address, upload the required documents, and then submit the request.

Step 5: Save the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) for future reference.

Aadhar updates charges: What is free and what is chargeable? Charges for updating Aadhaar details depend on the type of correction or service requested. While certain document updates can be carried out free of cost, others incur a fee, according to UIDAI's official website.

Biometric updates such as fingerprints, iris scans and photographs are free for children if done for the first time between the ages of 5 and 7 years. Similarly, the first and second biometric updates between the ages 15 and 17 years is also free of cost, as per official data.

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Apart from these cases, biometric updates generally attract a fee of ₹125. UIDAI has also provided a temporary exemption for such updates carried out between the ages of 7 and 15 years, which will remain free until September 30, 2026.

Demographic changes, including name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number or email are also free if updated along with biometric changes. Otherwise, a fee of ₹75 is applicable.