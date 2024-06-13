The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced another extension for the deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free. According to UIDAI, the UID holders have until September 14 to complete their Aadhaar card updates without incurring fees.
While the Aadhaar card update remains free on the myAadhaar portal, a fee of ₹50 is applicable for offline updates.
Until September 14, changes such as name, address, photo, and other details can be updated free of charge on the UIDAI website's online portal. This is not the first time the date has been extended. Previously dates were set for December 15, 2023, then extended to March 14, then to June 14, and now to September 14
How to update Aadhaar card details for free
Step 1: Log in to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your 16 digit Aadhaar number
Step 2: Enter Captcha and click on ‘Login using OTP’.
Step 3: Enter the OTP code you received on your linked mobile number.
Step 4: You will now be able to access the portal.
Step 5: Select ‘Document Update’, and the resident's existing details will be displayed.
Step 6: Choose Proof of Identity and Address documents and upload the required proof.
Step 7: Click on the 'submit' option
Step 8: The update request will be accepted after a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) is generated.
