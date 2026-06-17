Cost of free portfolio reviews: Why investors should steer clear of product pitches

Ann Jacob
5 min read17 Jun 2026, 01:56 PM IST
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Automated reviews often rely heavily on historical returns and may overlook an investor's goals, risk appetite, liquidity needs and financial circumstances.
Summary
Free portfolio reviews may seem promising, but if investors are not mindful, these can easily become an avenue for product pitches that may not fit or make sense for an investor’s goals or portfolio.

Scroll through Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook, and ads from fintech apps offering a free review of your portfolio pop up countless times. Though fintech apps are usually distributors of financial products, they often use free portfolio reviews to grab investor attention.

This service, at first glance, may seem promising, but if investors are not mindful, it can easily become an avenue for product pitches that may not fit or make sense for an investor’s goals or portfolio.

Fiduciary framework

A misconception among retail investors is that a digital application operates with objectivity simply because an algorithm is generating the reports. But the fiduciary structure behind these apps calls for careful review. According to an industry official at a prominent wealth management house, fiduciary responsibilities on these apps is often a grey area, as the users are not their clients as such.

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“Most fintech apps have both the registered investment advisor (RIA) and the mutual fund distributor (MFD) licence. You'll find that the bigger players work on a hybrid model, while the smaller players may have either an RIA or an MFD licence. But remember, users are not at this point in time a client, so when it comes to acting in the interest of the investor, who is to hold them accountable?” the person explained.

"They do carry a statutory fiduciary responsibility to act in the client's best interest, but the 'free review' might be used to move them from a regular to a direct plan (to increase their user base)," according to Kartik Sankaran, founder of Fiscal Fitness, an investment and insurance specialist firm. “Some apps also run it as a PMS model, where they take a share of profit. While some others operate a fixed flat fee on top of the scheme charge.”

What the apps do

A notable caution for investors is that some of these reviews may lack financial context. Automated platforms evaluate portfolio health using rigid software parameters that may be more return-focused, thereby stripping away risk-management frameworks.

"Most of these tools run a very simple algorithm to look at the five schemes you have held," explained Sankaran. "They’ll look at the last two-year or three-year return, depending on how the tool was coded, and label it good or bad. There is no context given to a customer. For example, if I run a portfolio through it today, all my mid and small-cap schemes might show low returns because the broader market is undergoing a cyclical correction. It doesn’t mean the underlying portfolio is bad."

Sankaran said an automated tool cannot comprehend whether an investor intentionally parked a slice of capital in a low-yielding, conservative fund to meet an upcoming liability, such as paying a child’s school fees.

Further, these systems may fail on a family-wide planning level. A financial advisor evaluates asset allocation across a unified family basket, balancing risk between a husband’s and a wife’s accounts. While the app may only be able to evaluate a single, isolated uploaded statement. This analysis can flag false positives, pressuring investors into making uncoordinated or damaging changes.

Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management, also highlighted, "In the case of smaller entities, the firm-level interest may likely attain precedence over investor-level interest; they may naturally try and push more volume or products.”

Suitability and hindsight bias

Mohit Gang, co-founder and CEO of Moneyfront, a financial advisory firm, described free portfolio reviews as a calculated deployment of hindsight and recency bias.

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"To be able to meaningfully invest, you need to emotionally understand the requirements and goals behind the allocation. These apps may typically find holes in whatever you have done,” Gang said. “Even if you have a perfectly good portfolio, the system will intentionally throw up currently underperforming schemes to say, 'Had you done this with us, we would have delivered better returns.' These are hindsight biases; they can never be futuristic or accurately claim to pick the winning funds of the next calendar year.”

Pankaj Mathpal, founder of Optima Wealth Managers, also noted that this approach goes against the principle of suitability over performance. "When you construct or review a portfolio, it must be based on individual factors like objective investment risk appetite and investment horizon," Mathpal noted.

Mathpal also notes that apps miss out on qualitative fund turnarounds. "The scheme that has not performed may have certain underlying reasons for that period. The asset management company (AMC) may have recently replaced the fund manager. If the new manager has a strong history, there may be a case for a turnaround. But the fintech app would only suggest you exit the scheme based on historic data."

For customers considering a decision based on such portfolio reviews, it's important to evaluate all the metrics listed out as concerns by the experts.

Checklist for portfolio reviews

"An automated application can print out a medical report, but the interpretation and the proper diagnosis with the help of that report is strictly the job of a qualified doctor," Mathpal said.

If an app flags a specific mutual fund or equity asset as a ‘sell,’ it’s best not to react immediately. “It is important to ask why the change is suggested,” he said. It is important to understand whether the underperformance is a temporary cyclical correction or an investment that is actually weighing the portfolio down over the long term.

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Never execute an automated switch, especially from regular to direct mutual fund plans, based solely on the promise of long-term fee savings. Financial planners advise speaking to an expert to first gauge the capital gains tax liability and the exit loads triggered by the redemption. If the upfront tax bill outweighs the annual commission savings, sitting tight may be the smarter financial move.

Treat fintech applications purely as a source of basic ideas, noted Mathpal. If an app highlights a potential gap in your portfolio, one could use that data point as a question to ask a qualified advisor rather than executing an immediate, impulsive trade. Structured portfolio conversations should ideally happen quarterly, and comprehensive rebalancing should remain an annual activity, Gang of Moneyfront said.

Partner with a dedicated professional who devotes personalized time to understanding your requirements and time horizons, he added.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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