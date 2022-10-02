Freelance vs employee in a IT company: How income tax rules differ?

The services rendered by a freelancer are generally treated as professional and technical services and TDS @10% is made on the payments in case the aggregate of the payments in a year is likely to exceed Rs. 30,000. So as long as the amount payable to you as freelancer does not exceed Rs. 30,000/- the TDS provisions do not apply. However once the threshold of 30,000 is crossed, tax will be deducted from whole of the amount paid during the year and not only from amount over Rs. 30,000/-. While deducting the tax the employer does not take into account the various deduction which you are eligible like those available under Section 80 C, 80D etc.

