Freelancer tax guide: How to report overseas client income and pay taxes in India

Freelancers in India may earn income from foreign clients through services such as consulting, writing, design, IT development and digital marketing. While this income is often received in foreign currency, it is still fully taxable in India if the professional is a resident for tax purposes.
If you fall under this category, reporting income received from foreign clients in the income tax return (ITR) is crucial to avoid notices or mismatches, especially when payments are received through international platforms or remittance channels. Here's a simple guide on how freelancers should report foreign client income and what are the applicable tax rules.
Yes, freelancers can opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA if their professional receipts is within the threshold of ₹50 lakh ( ₹75 lakh if 95% of receipts are digital) and if their work falls within the specified professional category, according to Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.
In such cases, 50% of gross receipts is deemed to be taxable income, and the freelancer does not need to maintain detailed books of account in the usual manner. The key point is that the income must be treated as professional income, not salary, because salary rules do not apply to independent freelance work.
Freelancers should report income received from foreign clients under the ‘Income from Business or Profession’ head in their income tax return. If the freelance work falls under the eligible professions covered by Section 44ADA and the taxpayer opts for presumptive taxation, they can generally file ITR-4.
However, if they are not opting for presumptive taxation, or if they have other reporting complexities such as capital gains or additional business income, then ITR-3 may be used to declare the relevant income for the financial year.
The tax expert noted that foreign income should be converted into INR and reported accurately, along with proper supporting records.
Advance tax becomes applicable when the total tax liability for the year exceeds ₹10,000 after adjusting any tax deducted at source (TDS). Since foreign clients generally do not deduct Indian TDS from freelance payments, the freelancer is usually responsible for estimating and paying tax during the year, Sai S said.
This tax is paid in installments based on the expected income for the year. If the tax is not paid on time or is underpaid, interest may be charged under the applicable advance tax provisions.
Freelancers using the presumptive taxation scheme have to pay 100% advance tax in one single installment before 15 March of the year. However, if a person is not opting for this provision and their tax liability for the year is more than ₹10,000, in that case advance tax must be paid every quarter and not in one go.
GST registration becomes mandatory only if the freelancer crosses the applicable turnover threshold under GST law. If turnover is below the threshold, GST registration is not compulsory, although some freelancers may still choose to register voluntarily, according to Sai S.
“For freelancers who are registered and are exporting services to foreign clients, filing a Letter of Undertaking (LUT) is generally required if they want to supply services without paying IGST. LUT is what allows export of services to be treated as zero-rated, which avoids upfront tax payment on such exports,” he said.
Freelancers should maintain a proper paper trail for all foreign receipts. This includes:
If tax was paid in another country on the same income, the freelancer may be eligible to claim Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) in India, subject to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and that country, Sai S said. India has DTAAs with almost 100 nations to avoid being taxed twice.
“The credit is meant to prevent the same income from being taxed twice,” he said, adding that credit available in India is usually limited to the lower of the foreign tax paid or the Indian tax payable on that same income.
To claim FTC, the taxpayer generally needs to file the required declaration and supporting details, including Form 67, before filing the Indian return. Proper documentation is essential, because without it, the credit may be denied, he said.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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