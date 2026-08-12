Freelancer freedom: Why gig workers need to diversify not just investments but also their income streams

Ann Jacob
7 min read12 Aug 2026, 02:43 PM IST
logo
Irregular earnings require a more flexible approach to budgeting and investing.(Pixabay)
Summary
Freelancers and gig workers must diversify their offerings, build multiple income streams and manage money mindfully to not just survive, but thrive, in this landscape.

Many people who endure strenuous morning and evening commutes, deal with daily punch-ins and go through the grind of the busy 9-to-5 routine look at freelancing with dreamy eyes. It can appear to be the ultimate leap of faith in the pursuit of freedom.

And for many freelancers and gig workers, getting away from the comfort of monthly paychecks has worked out to be a trail of freedom—whether it is leading global teams from home in New Delhi, crafting content from Guwahati or taking art therapy sessions in Kochi.

Independent work holds an undeniable allure. Yet, this liberating lifestyle calls for more care in finances given the lack of the traditional safety net of the monthly paycheck and other employer benefits.

Also Read | Permanent jobs stall, gig hiring picks up this summer

Income can arrive irregularly; clients can disappear and now there’s the threat of AI taking away work. Freelancers and gig workers must diversify their offerings, build multiple income streams and manage money mindfully to not just survive, but thrive, in this landscape.

Leap of faith: Freedom, hidden financial risks

Many people move to gig work seeking flexibility. For New Delhi-based 44-year-old Garima Om, who has worked independently for over a decade, the transition happened after hitting a financial wall in her corporate life.

“Freelancing became more appealing after I hit the upper earning ceiling in my 9-5 job,” Om said.

Over the years, her work has evolved from resume writing and children’s theatre workshops to working as an interlocutor, creating handmade home décor and currently leading global job-readiness projects.

“Freelancing offered greater independence, flexibility and the freedom to explore different skills while creating additional earning opportunities,” she said.

For Padmaja Choudhury, a 34-year-old content writer and social media strategist from Guwahati who quit her corporate writing job after five years in 2021, the appeal was in personal alignment.

“As a freelancer, you have the option to renegotiate your fees, redefine the scope or walk away if it is no longer working for you,” Choudhury explained.

Parallelly, there are shifts in the corporate world that are driving the rise of gig work. Ramani Dathi, CFO at TeamLease Services Ltd, noted that corporate demand for gig workers has been surging, partly driven by technological disruption.

“Especially over the last two years, or ever since AI has taken over, companies are needing fewer people. In many cases, they may not need someone to work for a whole month or year. Full-time jobs are also not that many now, so many don't even have a choice and start with freelancing or fractional roles,” Dathi said.

However, the freedom of freelancing also comes with unique financial and operational risks that salaried employees may not encounter.

“No fixed schedule means clients can often become demanding irrespective of weekends, off-working hours, or festival time,” Om pointed out, citing the lack of job security and perks.

“You have to raise invoices, follow up and manage different payment cycles,” Choudhury said. “Some clients pay immediately, while others can take even 90 days. There are also costs people may not be aware of, like software and subscriptions. Depending on the kind of work you do, you may need premium tools, publications and more. Together, these can add up.”

Also Read | Beyond the crowd: finding opportunity in an uneven market

Apart from the money side, Choudhury noted that one can miss the social side of office life like going out for lunches, chats with colleagues and team outings. Freelancing can get quite lonely, especially if you work by yourself.

Income diversification: Stacking revenue streams

As market demand and corporate needs fluctuate, freelancers need to build financial resilience by stacking revenue streams, often turning diverse passions into complementary paychecks.

In Kochi, Meghna Girish, 31, an art therapist holding a PhD who has worked independently for seven years, realized early on that a single corporate role wouldn't fit her niche field. To match a corporate salary, she built multiple streams of income from the same passion.

“I do different formats, I sell my art, I do classes, I take sessions online and I do workshops to raise awareness. If for a week I don't have any commitments in terms of talks or workshops, I have orders to sell my art. It balances the whole balance sheet,” Meghna said.

She added that she needs to reinvest in her own business in the form of upgrades or gadgets to be able to offer multiple services.

In Mumbai, 22-year-old Jadyn Fernandes runs a photography and videography brand called The Framed Fusion while simultaneously performing as the singer and guitarist for his band, Organized Chaos.

“I have two income streams which were both hobbies that I've turned into something I can make money from,” Fernandes said. “It's very important to have a second, third or even fourth source of income because one is not enough.”

Also Read | Eco Survey: Gig workers plagued by stress, isolation and burnout

Cash Flow, budgeting and pricing services

Managing money when income arrives in uneven bursts requires both caution and discipline. For Choudhury, the erratic nature of payments initially created financial anxiety, causing her to hoard cash despite having a three-year emergency buffer.

“I eventually realized that a monthly SIP structure was not working psychologically for me because payments from clients came in at different times,” Choudhury said. “Instead of stopping my SIPs completely, I divided the investment into four instalments and started investing weekly. That worked much better because the amount going out at one time felt smaller and matched my cash flow.”

For Om, a moderate lifestyle is the ultimate cushion.

“Keeping expenses modest has been the biggest advantage,” Om said. “Since there is no dependence on frequent shopping, partying or expensive outings, fluctuations in income are much easier to manage.”

Her business overheads like laptops, internet, software and occasional co-working spaces also remain minimal compared to her earnings.

Pricing services correctly and setting professional boundaries remain hurdles.

“Setting prices was challenging initially because there are no benchmarks or reference points,” Om noted. “Acquaintances who ask for my services pro bono often continue to expect more favours. My biggest lesson has been learning to say ‘no’ to such people.”

Fernandes said that he experienced burnout by undercharging and taking on too many low-paying gigs.

“For three years, I chose quantity over quality,” he said. “Now I'd rather take up one client who pays me for quality.”

Also Read | India saves more than ever. So why isn't wealth growing?

By maintaining low equipment costs of about 10% of his quoted price, Fernandes said he recently bought a 3.5 lakh camera by investing through SIPs.

Investing blueprint for freelancers

While independent work offers unmatched creative freedom, it demands far stricter financial architecture than a corporate career. Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, said the tech evolution and shifting trends pose direct threats to single-skill gig workers.

“Music composers have direct competition from tech tools that compose music; writers face competition from AI tools,” Sadagopan said. “Trends change, and something one is doing may not be sought after anymore.”

To combat this, Sadagopan outlines clear financial moves for freelancers.

“Maintain a robust liquidity buffer covering over six months of total living expenses, including EMIs placed in liquid funds, flexi-deposits or arbitrage funds. Keep emergency funds and money allocated for short-term goals (within three years) completely separate from long-term equity growth assets.”

He added that one can pair core artistic or specialized work with steady baseline income such as teaching, lecturing at colleges or running corporate development sessions.

The gig economy trades corporate predictability for professional autonomy. But as client budgets fluctuate, relying on a single skill or one client is a high-wire act without a safety net.

So, freedom only becomes financially sustainable when there are multiple income streams that provide resilience—not by eliminating uncertainty, but by ensuring that when one tap slows, another can keep the money flowing.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.