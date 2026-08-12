Freelancer freedom: Why gig workers need to diversify not just investments but also their income streams

Many people who endure strenuous morning and evening commutes, deal with daily punch-ins and go through the grind of the busy 9-to-5 routine look at freelancing with dreamy eyes. It can appear to be the ultimate leap of faith in the pursuit of freedom.
And for many freelancers and gig workers, getting away from the comfort of monthly paychecks has worked out to be a trail of freedom—whether it is leading global teams from home in New Delhi, crafting content from Guwahati or taking art therapy sessions in Kochi.