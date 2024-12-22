How freelancers can avoid hidden fees and maximise their earnings

The freelance economy in India has witnessed extraordinary growth, transforming from a niche working arrangement into a mainstream career choice. With more than 15 million active freelancers and an industry projected to reach $50 billion by 2032, the sector represents a significant shift in how Indians approach work.

This rapid expansion has been particularly pronounced in the wake of the pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of remote work and aligned with the millennial workforce's desire for autonomy, mobility and digital collaboration.

Freelance professionals have realised that their earning potential is higher when working with international agencies or companies. In 2022, India's freelance community recorded a rise of 25% in its average hourly rates from $21 per hour to $26 per hour, as per Payoneer Freelancer Insights Report.

In specialised fields like finance, Indian freelancers are commanding impressive rates of up to $71 per hour, well above the global average of $41. This surge reflects the increasing global recognition of Indian talent, coupled with the cultural and technological shift that has made cross-border collaboration seamless.

Global freelancing platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Toptal and several others have played a major role in democratising access to work, making it easier than ever for freelancers to connect with global clients. Most platforms operate on a commission-based model, charging between 10% and 20% on earnings. However, apart from the service fees/commission, freelancers also face a multitude of additional charges, including transaction costs, currency conversion fees, and various platform-specific charges that can substantially reduce their actual income.

While the freelance lifestyle offers flexibility and independence, the hidden fees and deductions are often buried in fine print and are easy to overlook until they hit the pocket. However, transparency around these costs is essential as the gig economy grows.

Freelancers can start by comparing the costs associated with different payout methods offered by their chosen freelancing platform, such as direct bank transfers, wire transfers and various fintech platforms. Some options come with flat fees, while others may charge higher rates for cross-border transactions, making it important to identify the cost-efficient providers.

Currency conversion costs and withdrawal fees

Freelance platforms usually pay in US dollars, which Indian freelancers need to convert to Indian rupee. This conversion process typically incurs a 2-3% fee, and freelancers often receive less than the official exchange rate due to added markups. For example, cross-currency withdrawals (where the freelancer receives Indian rupee directly from the freelance platform) —cost $30 per transfer, plus a 2% currency conversion fee on the total amount. However, a freelancer withdrawing funds to a local bank account will have a $1 fee if made in the same currency.

If freelancers choose to withdraw their money via wire transfer, platforms charge a fixed fee in the range of $20 to $50 per transfer. Additionally, banks may apply an incoming wire fee, and if intermediary banks are involved, the costs can increase further. The exchange rate is often set by the bank, which is usually 2-3% lower than the current market rate. This can further put a dent in the total payout.

Opposed to banks, some online payments companies offer real-time rate transparency. These new-age platforms provide freelancers with live forex rates that are often very close to mid-market or real-time market rates, unlike traditional payment processors.

Payment providers that display all fees upfront help freelancers avoid unexpected charges, allowing them to see exactly how much money they will receive in rupee. Many of these platforms charge little to no currency conversion fees, unlike traditional payment processors that often impose an additional fee on top of the marked-up exchange rate.

The speed and transparency of these transactions mean freelancers receive payments faster without needing to account for delays or unexpected charges. An increasing number of new-age payment platforms are also offering integrated tax support, helping freelancers automatically calculate taxes or receive reminders about upcoming tax obligations.

As India's freelance economy continues to grow, understanding international payment mechanisms becomes increasingly important. While transaction fees are an unavoidable part of global business, staying informed about various payment options and emerging financial solutions can help freelancers make smarter financial choices, minimizing unnecessary fees and retaining more of their hard-earned income.

Movin Jain is co-founder, Skydo

