How freelancers can avoid hidden fees and maximise their earnings
Summary
- While the freelance lifestyle offers flexibility and independence, the hidden fees and deductions are often buried in fine print and are easy to overlook until they hit the pocket.
The freelance economy in India has witnessed extraordinary growth, transforming from a niche working arrangement into a mainstream career choice. With more than 15 million active freelancers and an industry projected to reach $50 billion by 2032, the sector represents a significant shift in how Indians approach work.