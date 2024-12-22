How freelancers can avoid hidden fees and maximise their earnings

Currency conversion costs and withdrawal fees

Freelance platforms usually pay in US dollars, which Indian freelancers need to convert to Indian rupee. This conversion process typically incurs a 2-3% fee, and freelancers often receive less than the official exchange rate due to added markups. For example, cross-currency withdrawals (where the freelancer receives Indian rupee directly from the freelance platform) —cost $30 per transfer, plus a 2% currency conversion fee on the total amount. However, a freelancer withdrawing funds to a local bank account will have a $1 fee if made in the same currency.