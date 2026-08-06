Freelancers need to file ITR by 31 August: Forms, income reporting rules, tax methods and deductions explained

Freelancers earning income through independent professional services need to ensure they file their income tax return (ITR) within the applicable deadline. For assessment year (AY) 2026-27, the due date is 31 August for taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited.
Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert, Navraj Global Advisors, shared key insights on ITR filing requirements for freelancers, including the applicable ITR forms and taxation methods.
Freelancers are generally treated as carrying on a profession or business under the Income Tax Act. The applicable ITR form depends on how they report their income.
For AY 2026-27, the due date is 31 August for non-audit cases and 31 October where a tax audit is applicable, unless extended by the government.
Freelance income should be reported under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession” in the ITR.
Before filing the return, taxpayers should reconcile their income records with available documents, including:
For foreign receipts, freelancers should also verify inward remittance records. Maintaining proper reconciliation helps ensure that the income disclosed in the ITR matches the information available with the Income Tax Department and reduces the possibility of receiving tax notices.
Freelance income is taxed as business or professional income after deducting eligible business-related expenses.
The final tax liability depends on the applicable slab rates under the tax regime chosen by the taxpayer.
Eligible professionals can choose the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA, where a prescribed percentage of gross receipts is deemed to be income, reducing the compliance burden of maintaining detailed books.
However, the regular taxation method may be more suitable for freelancers whose actual business expenses are significantly higher or whose income profile does not align with presumptive taxation.
Under the regular taxation method, freelancers can claim expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for their profession. These may include:
However, personal expenses cannot be claimed as deductions.
Income received from foreign clients is generally taxable in India if the freelancer is a resident and the income is chargeable under the Act.
Freelancers should maintain supporting documents such as:
If tax has been paid overseas, taxpayers should check whether relief is available under the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to avoid double taxation in India.
Disclaimer: This is for informational and educational purposes only. The views expressed above are those of the expert and not of Mint. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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